I went from being a depressed high-rise window cleaner to a NFT artist earning (dollar)3 million… here’s how I did it.

I went from a depressed high-rise window cleaner to a NFT artist earning (dollar)3 million… here’s how I did it.

A WOMAN has revealed how she went from cleaning high-rise windows to becoming a NFT artist with a (dollar)3 million salary after overcoming depression.

Itzel Yard, also known as IX Shells on NFT platforms, claims she was “broke” after moving from Panama to Toronto to study architectural technology just a few years ago.

The 31-year-old immigrated to the United States in 2014 and spent five years cleaning studios and even scaling skyscrapers to scrub windows to make ends meet.

Yard, who taught herself to code, returned to Panama shortly before the pandemic struck and resumed her artistic practice, which she had begun in Toronto.

Yard began creating abstract and one-of-a-kind art using algorithms and autonomous systems to create patterns and shapes, inspired by both the digital and human worlds, as well as her emotions.

She started sharing her work on Instagram in the form of stills and MP4 videos as she experimented with digital art.

She decided to upload her work to non-fungible token (NFT) platforms like Zora, where she sold her first piece, after building a following by, for example, organizing events.

An NFT is unique in that it digitizes a piece of art or music and converts it into a non-fungible token that can be stored on the blockchain.

It can’t be duplicated, and whoever owns it is the only one who has it.

Influencers, artists, and celebrities use NFTs to promote their products, making them a desirable collectible.

It allows collectors to own a one-of-a-kind digitized item, such as art, music, or even trading cards.

They ensure sole ownership of digital works because they are built using the same blockchain technology as the Ethereum cryptocurrency.

Yard, however, didn’t have the funds to cover transaction fees, so putting her work on platforms was a risk.

She borrowed 0.5 ETH ($500 at the time) from an artist friend, which was enough to imprint her first piece, for which another friend paid 1 ETH.

Yard claims that her work skyrocketed in value after it was shown at Vellum LA, a digital art gallery, with one collector paying 23 ETH for one piece.

Yard’s work was then shown in Sotheby’s Metaverse, which sparked a chain of other collectors interested in her work.

One of the pieces sold for a whopping (dollar)500,000.

“I was then invited to an ethereum conference in Lisbon, Portugal,” Yard said.

“I was there talking about my life and I felt like I was on the main stage.”

‘How did I end up here?’ I wondered.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.