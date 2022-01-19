I won $1 million in the lottery, 13 years after winning my first million in the same game.

A LOTTERY WINNER won (dollar)1 million, 13 years after winning his first million in the same game.

Last November, a convenience store in Worcester, Massachusetts sold John Gregarcyzk a (dollar)10 million Winter Riches scratch-off ticket.

It turned out to be a lucky ticket, and he won $1 million 13 years after winning $1 million on a Billion Dollar Blockbuster ticket.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Gregarcyzk chose to receive his prize as a one-time payment of (dollar)650,000 before taxes.

Later, he received a check for (dollar)461,500.

He purchased the ticket at the A1 Convenience Plus store, which will receive a bonus of (dollar)10,000.

The big win is just one of a slew of incredible lottery stories that have dominated the news in recent months.

Mike “Lucky” Luciano won (dollar)1 million in the lottery this month, making it his fourth lottery win since 1999.

On January 6, he won his most recent prize from a (dollar)20 scratch-off ticket.

After stopping to play a video gaming machine that his late mother enjoyed, Luciano purchased the ticket at a store along Pennsylvania Route 764.

For the most up-to-date news and information, visit our lottery live blog…

This is the 55-year-old’s fourth jackpot win, and his third major cash prize in the last six years.

According to the Daily Times, Luciano won (dollar)500,000 in the Pennsylvania state lottery last year.

In 2016, he won (dollar)3 million, and in 1999, he won (dollar)100,000, bringing his total winnings to (dollar)4.6 million.

For the third time in three years, a scratchcard player in Maryland won the jackpot, and all of the winning tickets were purchased from the same store.

The anonymous player purchased two (dollar)5 Lucky Scratchcards from Talbert’s Ice and Beverage Service in Bethesda recently.

The first one didn’t win her anything, but the second one won her the top prize of (dollar)50,000.

According to state lottery officials, this is the third time the woman has won the jackpot with store-bought tickets.

She won the top prize for the first time in August 2018 while playing (dollar)50,000 Bonus Cash.

In October of the following year, she struck it rich again while playing Cash Craze Doubler.

She couldn’t believe her good fortune.

“I just couldn’t believe it, again!” she exclaimed. “When I saw that message, ‘See Lottery,’ I just drove away and scratched off the rest of the ticket in the car.”

She called her best friend to tell her the news after the reality of her third big win had set in.

The bettor admitted that she was astonished to have won three…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.