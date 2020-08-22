Iceland, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons issue product recalls on popular foods

Shoppers across the UK are being urged to check their cupboards, after the UK’s Food Standards Agency issued a number of recalls for popular items including rice and curry sauces.

Iceland, Sainsbury’s and Tesco are amongst supermarkets that have issued warnings for customers to return goods to their local supermarket as soon as possible.

It includes frozen chicken, Primula Cheese tubes and Uncle Ben’s rice pouches, amid fears the items could contain ingredients that aren’t mentioned on the label.

Sainsbury’s is recalling its semi-skimmed UHT milk because of possible microbiological contamination and Waitrose is recalling its own-brand chicken satay with sweet chilli sauce because it could contain traces of peanuts.

But what should you do if an item is being recalled and can you claim your money back?

Under food regulations, if an item is contaminated or under recall, you can return it to your local store for a refund or exchange.

If you have any of the following items at home, aim to return them to the relevant supermarket as soon as possible.

Iceland has recalled two of its own brand chicken products after testing found the presence of salmonella in them.

Customers have been asked to return its Chip Shop Curry Chicken Breast Toppers and Southern Fried Chicken Popsters to stores.

Salmonella can result in symptoms including fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps if consumed.

The affected Curry Chicken Breast Toppers were the 400g packs with best before dates of 27 February 2021, 17 March 2021 and 8 April 2021.

The Southern Fried Chicken Popsters affected were sold in 220g packs with a best before date of 4 April, 2021.

Chip Shop Curry Chicken Breast Toppers:

Pack size: 400g

Best before

Southern Fried Chicken Popsters:

Pack size: 220g

Best before: April 4, 2021

Waitrose is recalling its own-brand chicken satay with sweet chilli sauce.

This is because an incorrect dip has been packed in the product resulting in fish and peanuts not being mentioned on the label.

The presence of fish and peanuts poses a possible health risk to anyone with these allergies.

Pack size: 85g

Best before: August 17, 2020

Sainsbury’s is recalling its semi-skimmed UHT milk because of possible microbiological contamination.

The supermarket has taken the precautionary step of recalling the UHT milk as the contamination could lead to it being unsafe to consume.

Pack size: 1 litre

Best before

Waitrose & Partners Slow Cooked Beef and Ale Pie is being recalled because it contains hazelnuts and milk which are not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts (hazelnuts) and/or an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Product details

Pack size: 400g

Batch code: L0125

Best before: November 2021

Mars Food UK is recalling Uncle Ben’s Brown Basmati ready to heat rice pouches as some packs may contain pieces of glass.

The possible presence of glass makes this product unsafe to eat.

Pack size : 250g

Best before

Highland Bay Seafoods is recalling its Baked Whole King Scallops with a creamy leek and kale sauce topped with mash potato because it contains fish which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to fish.

Pack size: 200g (2 scallops in a pack)

Batch code: R006, R007, R008, and 20106

Best before:

Benyfit Natural Pet Food Ltd has taken the precautionary step of recalling several types of frozen raw dog food products containing beef because the products might contain salmonella.

These products have been sold by various independent pet food stores and online.

Product details:

For individual batch codes visit food.gov.uk/news-alerts.

JFC (UK) Ltd is recalling S&B Golden Curry Medium Hot Sauce Mix because it contains celery and mustard which are not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to celery and/or mustard.

Pack size: 1kg

Best before:

Primula Ltd is recalling all Primula Cheese tubes, (chilled and ambient) because the products might be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum due to a production fault.

A statement from the FSA says: “Manufacturing controls that could potentially affect the safety of the products listed above could not be demonstrated satisfactorily by the company.

“The issue relates to controlling factors to prevent the growth and toxin production of Clostridium botulinum.

“Botulinum toxin may cause a serious form of food poisoning called botulism and can be fatal.

“A recall from customers is being carried out as a precautionary measure.”

Products Include:

Pack size: 150g

Best before: From 25 December 2020 up to and including 28 January 2021

Pack size: 150g

Best before: From 25 December 2020 up to and including 28 January 2021

Pack size: 150g

Best before: From 25 December 2020 up to and including 28 January 2021

Pack size: 150g

Best before: From 25 December 2020 up to and including 28 January 2021

Pack size: 150g

Best before: From 25 December 2020 up to and including 28 January 2021

Pack size: 150g

Best before: From 25 December 2020 up to and including 28 January 2021

Pack size: 150g

Best before: From 25 December 2020 up to and including 28 January 2021

Pack size: 100g

Best before: From 30 October 2020 up to and including 10 December 2020

Pack size: 100g

Best before: From 30 October 2020 up to and including 10 December 2020

Pack size: 100g

Best before: From 30 October 2020 up to and including 10 December 2020f