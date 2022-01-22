If a small wealth tax is enacted, two new (dollar)1,400 stimulus checks could be sent to struggling Americans.

If a small wealth tax is enacted, two new (dollar)1,400 stimulus checks could be sent out to struggling Americans.

According to reports, a SMALL wealth tax on America’s multimillionaires and billionaires could raise over (dollar)900 billion per year, enough to fund two more (dollar)1,400 stimulus checks.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the wealth of the world’s wealthiest people increased dramatically, while inequality grew.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the wealth of American billionaires has grown by (dollar)2 trillion, while many families have struggled to make ends meet.

However, a study conducted by the Fight Inequality Alliance, the Institute for Policy Studies, Oxfam, and Patriotic Millionaires found that there is a solution.

According to the report, a wealth tax of 2% for those with more than (dollar)5 million and 5% for billionaires could raise (dollar)928.39 billion per year.

A 2% tax on wealth over (dollar)5 million, rising to a 10% tax on wealth over (dollar)1 billion, would raise (dollar)1.34 trillion.

According to the report, an additional (dollar)928.39 billion could be added to the government’s health budget, bringing it up to a third of its current level.

It could also eliminate half of all out-of-pocket medical expenses for households.

Last year, the American Rescue Plan included about (dollar)400 billion, which was used to make (dollar)1,400 direct payments to the majority of Americans.

However, many American families are still experiencing financial hardship as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Tax revenue of (dollar)928.39 billion could cover the cost of two additional (dollar)1,400 stimulus checks.

A wealth tax on the world’s multi-billionaires and billionaires, according to the report, could raise (dollar)2.52 trillion per year.

This amount would be sufficient to lift 2.3 billion people out of poverty, produce enough vaccines to protect the entire world, and provide healthcare and social protection to people in low-income countries.

It comes after Patriotic Millionaires, a group of over 100 of the world’s wealthiest individuals, urged governments to tax them more heavily.

“As millionaires, we know that the current tax system isn’t fair,” they wrote in an open letter to coincide with the World Economic Forum’s “virtual Davos.”