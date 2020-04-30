If Amazon had started as TuEnvio, Jeff Bezos today would be a beggar

Cuban artist Ulises Toirac reflected on You send, the CIMEX service to buy food through the internet in Cuba in order to avoid queues in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.

“If Amazon had started like this, Jeff Bezos would be a beggar today,” said the Cuban humorist, referring to the mismanagement of this service in the country.

According to Toirac, the Cuban state should not associate the processing and storage points with existing stores. “It is an error or at least in this stage it is already if it initially worked. Better than this would be territorial warehouses with transport for delivery,” he suggested.

“People would see benefits in the short term and not, for example, with tourism that nobody knows in the end where the money they generate goes because at least I don’t see it (more years, more tourism, fewer potatoes in the market): not here, families with possibilities here could see their problem solved, what’s more, it would be difficult for the black market to put crazy prices (although those of TuEnvio in some cases consider them armed assault), “Toirac said.

He also explained that the income generated from this platform, which is in “hard currency”, ensures the purchase of more products abroad. “The business pays for itself and leaves to enter. It does not happen as with the sale in the internal market where it is sold in CUC, which then cannot do anything with that in the international market.”

“In short, it seems to me an excellent alternative way to promote a better national offer (even improve the other, which more Cubans can access) but it lacks much, much, much, much to be able to get in good shape,” concluded the humorist.

In his post published on the social network Facebook, Ulises Toirac criticized the malfunction of this service in terms of the disparity in offers, the impressive rise and fall in availability, and the slow way in which the site works.

“They are slow, (sometimes so slow that it is impossible to buy) they are not adequate to the magnitude of accesses and they have a cumbersome and poorly programmed management system. I rely on saying that in the long page presentation times (even when They have dispensed with the photos of the products (which seems to me to be a joke), in which you may put something in “your cart” so that later the system will tell you that the supplies are exhausted and that most of the time the Servers are closed to “be able to process the volume of orders placed” and many other troubles that buyers of those sites go through, “he said.

Toirac also highlighted the effort of the people who work with this service and acknowledged that although part of the population cannot benefit, “without a doubt they are a great relief for families who, having people abroad, can shop for them.”

Recently the Cuban government recognized problems in virtual stores enabled in the country in the face of the coronavirus crisis and to avoid crowds.

According to Betsy Díaz Velázquez, Minister of Internal Trade (MINCIN), “a multidisciplinary group of specialists is constantly working to solve the problems that are detected” on the TuEnvio.cu platform of the Cimex corporation.

In a Article published on the official portal Cubadebate It was indicated that “for some days and from the high demand for the service, the page has maintained a very unstable operation.”

Among the aspects that must be improved are the need for new equipment that manages traffic on the network, an increase in bandwidth, an optimization of the images (which should weigh less) of the products; and an increase in the benefits of the infrastructure associated with the service.