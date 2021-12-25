If Congress passes a bill, you could get TWO child tax credit stimulus checks in February.

If Congress passes a bill in February, you may receive TWO child tax credit stimulus checks.

If a new bill to extend the stimulus relief program is passed, families could receive two child tax credit payments in February 2022.

Since July 15, eligible families have received monthly direct payments of between (dollar)250 and (dollar)300, with the second half of the money arriving as a (dollar)1,800 lump sum in the 2022 tax season.

Families with a new dependent who did not receive the cash this year will receive the full (dollar)3,600 in 2022, as will those who opted out of the monthly payments.

With the passage of the Build Back Better plan, Joe Biden’s administration hoped to extend the advanced child tax credit payments for at least another year, if not until 2025.

Families would receive the (dollar)300 payment on the 15th of every month starting in January 2022.

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a Democrat, has refused to support the (dollar)1.9 trillion plan.

The IRS will not have enough time to process payments for January now that the Senate has adjourned for the year, even if it were to go ahead in the early days of next year.

For the first time in six months, families will not see (dollar)300 in their bank accounts on January 15.

Despite this, the Biden administration is said to be working on a bill that would bring the payment back in February, along with a back payment for the missed January installment.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, stated earlier this month that the goal was to restore and expand the advanced child tax credit payments in 2022.

“If we get it done in January, we’ve discussed with Treasury officials and others the possibility of doing double payments in February,” she said.

The new bill under consideration will function similarly to the previous advanced payments.

Those who opt-out or do not register for the first few months will receive payments for the months they did not receive with the first installment they do register for.

If an eligible family waits until March to register, they will receive (dollar)900 per child, which includes payments for January, February, and March.

Despite Manchin’s opposition, the White House is said to be hopeful that Build Back Better will pass.

It may decide to break up the plan into smaller bills and vote on each one individually in order to get some aspects of the…

