If Congress passes this bill, you could get THREE child tax credit stimulus checks worth (dollar)900 in March.

If Congress passes this bill, you could receive THREE child tax credit stimulus checks worth (dollar)900 in March.

If Congress passes this bill, Americans could receive three child tax credit stimulus checks worth (dollar)900 in March.

The final child tax credit payment for 2021 was sent out on December 15, but there could be more money coming in the new year.

Since July 15, 2021, eligible families have been receiving monthly direct payments of between (dollar)250 and (dollar)300, with the second half of the money arriving as a (dollar)1,800 lump sum in the 2022 tax season.

With the passage of the Build Back Better plan, Joe Biden’s administration hoped to keep advanced child tax credit payments going for at least another year, if not until 2025.

It would mean that families would continue to receive the $300 payment on the 15th of each month, beginning in January 2022.

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a Democrat, refused to support the (dollar)1.9 trillion plan.

The IRS will not have enough time to process payments for January now that the Senate has adjourned for the year, even if it were to go ahead in the early days of next year.

For the first time in six months, families will not see (dollar)300 in their bank accounts on January 15.

Despite this, the Biden administration is said to be working on a bill that would bring the payment back in February, along with a back payment for the missed January installment.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, stated earlier this month that the goal was to reinstate and expand the advanced child tax credit payments in 2022.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our child tax credit live blog…

“We’ve talked to Treasury officials and others about doing double payments in February as an option if we get it done in January,” she said.

The new bill under consideration will function in the same way as previous advanced payments.

Those who opt out or do not register for the first few months will receive payments for the months they did not receive with the first installment they are registered for.

If an eligible family does not register until March, for example, they will receive (dollar)900 per child, which includes payments for January, February, and March.

Despite Manchin’s opposition, the White House is said to be hopeful that Build Back Better will pass.

It may decide to break up the plan into smaller bills and vote on each one separately in order to pass some aspects of a more comprehensive bill…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.