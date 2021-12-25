If my Christmas flight has been canceled, how can I get a refund?

THE HOLIDAYS CAN BE STRESSFUL, especially in light of the recent Covid-19 outbreaks around the world.

Many airlines have started canceling flights over the holiday week, adding to the anxiety of traveling during the coronavirus outbreak.

If a flight is canceled, the Department of Transportation (DOT) guarantees a refund.

According to the Department of Transportation’s website, “a passenger is entitled to a refund if an airline cancels a flight for any reason and the passenger chooses not to travel.”

The website continues, “DOT has not specifically defined what constitutes a’significant delay.'”

“Whether or not you are entitled to a refund is determined by a number of factors, including the length of the delay, the length of the flight, and your specific circumstances.”

On a case-by-case basis, the DOT determines whether you are entitled to a refund following a significant delay.”

Although a refund is guaranteed, there is no guarantee that you will be able to find another flight to your desired location for the same price.

It is common to find more expensive flights, and there is no guarantee that a flight will be available the same day.

Many airlines have begun canceling flights due to a coronavirus outbreak caused by the Omicron variant, after crew members were identified as having been exposed to the virus during contact tracing efforts.

United and Delta, both based in the United States, as well as Lufthansa, based in Germany, and Jetstar, Qantas, and Virgin, all based in Australia, have had numerous flight cancellations over the holiday week.

On Christmas Eve, more than 50 flights were canceled from LAX, 25 of which were United flights and 22 of which were Delta flights.

The Los Angeles airport also experienced more than 60 flight delays.

In November of 2021, the Omicron (B1.1.529) variant was discovered as the newest Covid-19 variant.

After a case was reported in South Africa, WHO first reported the new strain on November 24, 2021, later calling it a “variant of concern” and saying that early evidence “suggests an increased risk of reinfection.”

According to reports, the new strain’s spike protein has a high number of mutations, making it easier to spread from person to person regardless of vaccination status.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved three different types of Covid-19 vaccines as of November 2021: Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and Pfizer.

While vaccines do not guarantee against virus infection, they do reduce the likelihood of a fatal or severe illness.

Following the WHO announcement, Pfizer stated that they are testing their vaccine against the strain and that if government regulatory approval is granted, they could produce a new one in “approximately 100 days.”

Moderna has also been putting their vaccine through its paces to see how effective it is…

