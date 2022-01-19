If the Bank of England raises interest rates after the UK’s inflation rate rises to 5.4 percent, mortgage payments are likely to rise.

Official statistics show that millions of households are struggling to pay for groceries, gas, and energy.

If the Bank of England heeds economists’ calls to raise interest rates to combat rising prices of everyday goods, homeowners will face higher mortgage payments.

The Bank of England is under pressure to raise interest rates sooner than expected in order to combat rising inflation.

Official figures show that UK inflation rose to 5.4 percent in December, the highest level in nearly 30 years, as millions of households struggled to pay their grocery, fuel, and energy bills.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) of the Office for National Statistics is the preferred inflation measure for the government, which has tasked the Bank of England with keeping inflation at 2%.

The Bank of England base rate determines the rate of interest that all other banks charge borrowers, which means that when the central bank raises rates, so do the rest of the country’s lenders.

To combat inflation, the Bank increased the base rate from 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent on December 16th.

According to the ONS, the CPI increase last month was the largest since March 1992, when it was 7.1%.

Food and drink, restaurant and hotel bills, as well as rising furniture and clothing costs, were the main drivers of inflation, while consumers also had to contend with rising energy bills.

Millions of households will pay £139 more per year on their energy bills as a result of an increase in the energy price cap in October.

Energy prices are expected to rise by up to £700 per year on average without government intervention when regulator Ofgem raises the cap again in April, according to analysts.

With economists predicting that CPI inflation will continue to rise, peaking at over 7% in April, the Bank of England is under pressure to accelerate planned interest rate hikes, implying higher mortgage payments for homeowners.

“We believe the Bank will raise interest rates faster this year than most expect, from 0.25 percent to 1.25 percent, with the next hike to 0.50 percent coming on February 3,” said Paul Dales, chief UK economist at research consultancy.

