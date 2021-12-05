If these states’ residents return to work, they could receive an additional (dollar)2,000 stimulus check.

If residents of these states return to work, they may be eligible for additional stimulus checks worth (dollar)2,000.

WORKING AMERICANS in some states may be eligible for an additional stimulus check worth up to (dollar)2,000 if they return to work.

Arizona and Kentucky governors were among those to announce initiatives months before the end of federal unemployment benefits on September 6.

In May, Arizona Republican Doug Ducey proposed the Back to Work Plan.

A one-time stimulus check of (dollar)2,000 would be given to Americans who landed full-time jobs, while part-time workers would receive a (dollar)1,000 cash payment.

Ducey wanted as many Americans in Arizona to return to work by Labor Day, September 6, according to KOLD 13.

“With ample supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine on hand and millions of Arizonans vaccinated, people feel safer and are finally returning to life in Arizona as we knew and loved it before,” he said when introducing the program.

“People are returning to work, restaurants are overflowing, and tourists are flocking to our state.”

On July 10, Arizona withdrew from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which provided unemployed Americans with weekly benefits of up to (dollar)300.

“We’re going to use federal money to encourage people to work rather than pay people not to work,” Ducey said.

Kentucky, Maine, and Montana all announced return-to-work incentives.

In June, Andy Beshear announced that up to 15,000 people in the state would receive a (dollar)1,500 bonus if they returned to work.

“As we sprint out of this pandemic with our economy booming,” he said, “we want every Kentuckian working and participating.”

“We wanted the right solution – not a red-state or blue-state solution – to thread this needle in the right way to re-energize our thriving economy while keeping an eye on those still trying to recover from this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic and desperately needing assistance.”

“This is a positive step for our employees, our economy, and our employer.”

To be eligible for the money, residents had to be employed between June 24 and July 30.

Maine Governor Janet Mills also offered employers a (dollar)1,500 bonus for workers who start work between June 15 and June 30, or a (dollar)1,000 bonus for Americans who return to work in July.

She estimates that up to 7,500 people in the state will benefit from the money.

The program was open to Americans who received unemployment benefits that ended on May 29, accepted a full-time or part-time job that paid less than (dollar)25 per hour, and agreed to stay for the duration of the program.

