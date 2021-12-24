If this is your baby’s first Christmas, you could get (dollar)1,400 next year as part of the stimulus package.

If this is your baby’s first Christmas, you could get (dollar)1,400 next year as a stimulus.

If you had a baby this year, you may be eligible for a (dollar)1,400 “stimulus check” payment through your tax return in 2022.

The American Rescue Plan will provide relief money of up to (dollar)1,400 to taxpayers with a child born in 2021, on top of their tax refund in 2022.

The American Rescue Plan, worth approximately (dollar)1.9 trillion in relief, was passed in March with the goal of providing financial assistance to those who are suffering financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eligible individuals and their dependent children can receive payments of up to (dollar)1,400 under the plan.

Those eligible for the “stimulus money” must have had a child born in 2021 or acquired a new dependent during that year.

If either of these facts is correct, taxpayers can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their next tax return, which will be filed in 2022.

The Recovery Rebate Credit is paid in advance with stimulus checks that are sent out in 2021.

And those relief check amounts were based on a person’s tax return from 2020 or 2019, so if a family had a baby in 2021, they wouldn’t have been covered.

They can, however, make a claim on their tax return for the following year.

Payments, on the other hand, will not be issued as a separate check; instead, anyone who is eligible for the additional payment will be credited as part of their 2021 refund.

Furthermore, if an eligible taxpayer does not receive a relief check for the correct amount by December 31, 2021, the money can be claimed when filing taxes in 2022.

A person must be under 19 years old at the end of the year to qualify as an eligible dependent, unless they are a student, in which case they can be up to 24 years old, or any age and permanently and totally disabled.

A taxpayer must have an adjusted gross income of less than (dollar)75,000, or an income of less than (dollar)150,000, and be married and filing jointly to be eligible for the full amount of stimulus money.

A dependent who qualifies for the Child Tax Credit may also be eligible.

There is no limit on the number of new dependents that can be claimed, so parents who have more than one child will be able to receive multiple payments.

“File your 2021 tax return electronically in 2022, and the tax software will assist you in calculating your 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit,” the IRS writes on its website.

“Your Recovery Rebate Credit will either reduce or be included in any tax you owe in 2021…

