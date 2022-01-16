If you are divorced, you may be eligible for thousands of dollars in Social Security payments – see if you qualify.

If you’re divorced, you may be eligible for tens of thousands of dollars in Social Security benefits.

According to financial planning experts, the timing of your divorce could make a big difference in the benefits you’re eligible for.

You may be eligible for benefits from your ex-spouse if your marriage lasted ten years or longer.

You can get benefits from your ex-spouse if they’ve remarried, but you have to be unmarried, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Your ex-spouse must have been eligible for Social Security retirement or disability benefits before receiving the benefits.

To qualify, the benefit you would receive if you worked for yourself must be less than half of the benefit you would receive if you worked for your ex.

Aside from that, you must be 62 years old or older to be eligible.

Divorce rates are highest for those aged 55 to 64, according to the US Census Bureau.

The spousal benefit can be worth up to half of the total retirement benefit.

Taking benefits on your ex’s record has no bearing on the amount they or their current spouse will receive.

If you’ve been divorced for at least two years and your former spouse hasn’t applied for retirement benefits but is eligible, you can receive benefits on your Social Security record.

If you’re still working, you can use the Social Security Administration’s retirement earnings test calculator to see how your ex-spousal benefit earnings would affect your payments.

If you get a pension for work that isn’t covered by Social Security, such as government work, your Social Security benefit may be affected.

Apply for retirement, spouse, divorced spouse, or Medicare benefits online using the RetirementMedicare Benefit Application.

