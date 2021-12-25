If you don’t act quickly next week, you may miss out on $1,000 in New Year’s surprise stimulus checks.

If you don’t act quickly next week, you could miss out on $1,000 in New Year’s surprise stimulus checks.

States across the country are assisting their residents with their final bonus payments of the year this holiday season.

Several states now have their own programs to help residents, with each local government deciding who qualifies for a fourth stimulus check and how much they will receive.

Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut announced the Back to Work program, which will provide (dollar)1,000 in stimulus checks starting May 30, 2021 and running until December 31, 2021.

“Many workers who were displaced during the early months of the pandemic and faced long-term unemployment are now reentering the workforce and beginning to rebuild,” Lamont said.

“This one-time bonus payment will assist some of those workers in paying for the essentials they will need to return to work, such as childcare.”

This is the newest tool in our arsenal for maximizing our state’s pandemic recovery.”

Other states have more stringent requirements, including specifics on when residents filed for unemployment and how long they were unemployed.

Residents must also have found work to be eligible for the stimulus payment.

To be eligible for a (dollar)1,000 stimulus payment, a person must fill out and submit an electronic Back to Work CT program application – no paper applications will be accepted.

Following the completion of the required eight weeks of employment, the Department of Revenue Services may contact an applicant directly to verify employment.

On the Department of Revenue Services’ website, ct.govdrs, you can find the Back to Work CT application as well as more information about the program.

A person must meet the following criteria to be eligible for CT’s Back to Work program:

