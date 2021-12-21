If you have a newborn baby in the United States, you can get a (dollar)50’stimulus’ payment – here’s how.

As the US works to recover from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, this is just one of many stimulus programs available across the country.

Only Massachusetts families are eligible for the (dollar)50 new baby bonus.

A (dollar)50 seed deposit into a UFund 529 College Investing Plan account is available for any child born or adopted in the state after January 1, 2020.

Families in Massachusetts can learn more or create an account by visiting this link.

In other parts of the country, many states have taken steps to provide additional funding to residents who are struggling to cope with the pandemic.

Some states distribute cash based on income, while others allocate funds to people who work in specific occupations.

Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut announced the Back to Work program, which will provide (dollar)1,000 in stimulus checks starting May 30, 2021 and running until December 31, 2021.

The requirements are more stringent than in other states, requiring information on when residents filed for unemployment and how long they were unemployed.

Residents must also have found work to be eligible for the stimulus payment.

By the end of the year, approximately 9 million Californians are expected to receive checks as part of the Golden State Stimulus II program.

According to the state’s public affairs office, the latest round of payments includes 794,000 paper checks worth more than (dollar)568 million.

Florida created a program earlier this year to thank pre-K through 12th-grade teachers and other educators.

These individuals may be eligible for a one-time payment of (dollar)1,000 if they meet the requirements.

About 175,000 teachers and 3,600 principals are expected to benefit from the program, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Maine has also enacted its own stimulus package, with one-time payments beginning on November 15.

More than half a million residents will receive the (dollar)285 one-time payment.

Single filers making less than (dollar)75,000 a year and couples making less than (dollar)150,000 a year are eligible.

Until the end of the year, the state will continue to send them.

Several other cities across the country are also implementing stimulus programs in various forms.