If you have a rare half cent in your change, it can be sold on eBay for (dollar)3,383.

A RARE 1793 half cent has sold for over (dollar)3,300 on the internet.

Most notably, the coin commemorates the half-cent’s first year of production.

The coin is part of the Liberty Cap series, with an image of Liberty looking to the left on this particular coin.

Meanwhile, you might be surprised to learn that half cents are legal tender.

Half cents were the smallest denomination ever produced by the United States Mint, with mintage ranging from 1793 to 1857.

In a description of the 1793 Liberty Cap coin, Professional Coin Grading Service president Ron Guth wrote, “While this unusual denomination may seem useless today, it was an important part of our monetary system back when working wages were (dollar)1 per 10-hour day.”

“The 1793 Half Cent is a rare date and was one of the US Mint’s very first coins.”

After 45 bids, the half-cent in the eBay listing sold for $3,383.33.

That means the half-cent is now worth over 67 million times its face value.

The 1793 coin, on the other hand, is more valuable in higher grades.

According to USA Coin Book, the coin is worth (dollar)6,343 in average condition and up to (dollar)41,000 if it is graded “uncirculated (AU-50).”

There are currently 1793 half-cent coins listed on eBay for more than (dollar)10,000.

However, before you buy coins online, make sure you’re aware of any possible fakes.

Check the seller’s background and whether the coin was certified in the listing to avoid this.

Liberty is also depicted looking to the right on a 1793 penny.

One of them recently sold for over (dollar)8,700 on the internet.

The value of half cents isn’t the only thing to consider.

Check your change for rare Lincoln pennies, half dollars, dimes, nickels, and other coins, as some can sell for thousands of dollars.

Collectors value coins with a low mintage or an error the most.

On eBay, search the full name, select the “sold” listing, and then toggle the search to “highest value” to see if your coins are worth anything.

It will give you an estimate of how much money the coin is worth.

You can sell the coin on eBay or through a specialized website like Coinappraiser or USA Coin Book.

A quarter recently sold for (dollar)5,600…

