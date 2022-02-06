If you live in one of these four states, more stimulus money will be sent to you in the form of checks.

RESIDENTS of certain states will receive economic stimulus checks or direct deposits, with some bonuses totaling up to (dollar)1,000.

Residents of these four states can expect additional government payments in 2022 if they meet eligibility requirements, thanks to budget surpluses and state tax laws.

Some payments will be sent automatically, without the need for recipients to take any action.

In 2021, the Golden State Stimulus programs returned a total of (dollar)12 billion to state taxpayers.

Following a budget proposal in the state, Californians may be eligible for another round of stimulus checks.

Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a record budget of (dollar)286.4 billion for the coming fiscal year, with a surplus of more than (dollar)45.7 billion, significantly higher than the state’s projected surplus of (dollar)31 billion in late 2021.

Newsom hinted that another round of stimulus checks might be on the way, saying that the budget would most likely allow for “an additional rebate to taxpayers.”

Florida made room in its budget last year to send teachers bonus stimulus payments.

Teachers from Pre-K to 12th grade received a payment of (dollar)1,000.

Now, it appears that the state budget for Florida in 2022 will allow for a repeat of those payments.

Governor Ron DeSantis included provisions in this year’s state budget for another (dollar)1,000 payment to teachers, according to his office.

In 2021, according to DeSantis, the program helped 175,000 teachers and 3,600 principals.

Residents of Indiana are due a (dollar)125 stimulus payment, but only after they file their 2021 tax returns.

If reserves, excluding education, total more than 12.5 percent of the total funding pot, state law requires officials to give taxpayers a refund.

Taxpayers will receive payments via direct deposit or paper check because the state has around (dollar)4 billion in reserves, which is about 23% of its general fund.

“Despite a pandemic, Indiana exceeded all expectations and closed the state fiscal year with an unprecedented amount in reserves,” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said.

“We have an obligation to return this money to the taxpayers rather than keeping it in the hands of the government.”

Furthermore, the state will work with approximately 910,000 low-income Americans who pay taxes but do not file returns.

Indiana residents last received a tax refund automatically in 2013.

Workers in New York who lost their jobs during the pandemic but were unable to receive stimulus checks due to their immigration status could apply for the Excluded…

