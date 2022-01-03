If you missed the December 31 stimulus check payment deadline, there are three things you can do to get cash.

As part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the final (dollar)1,400 stimulus check was issued in March 2021.

The government assistance was given to help struggling families who had been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The payments were made automatically by the IRS based on the information provided by the taxpayers, either through an online portal for Non-Fliers or from their 2019 or 2020 tax returns.

All three stimulus payments were withheld from taxpayers who had not filed a tax return in the previous three years or who had failed to provide information through the Non-Filer online portal.

Families who recently welcomed a newborn child also missed out on the increased Child Tax Credit.

People will be able to claim the recent payments when they file their 2021 tax return in 2022, as the IRS will now have the new information proving their eligibility.

The increased CTC would provide parents with up to (dollar)3,600 for their newborn or each child adopted under the age of six, as well as up to (dollar)3,000 for each child aged six to seventeen who was not claimed as a dependent on a taxpayer’s 2020 tax return.

People should read all of the documentation sent out by the IRS regarding the third stimulus check or plus-up payments.

They can find that information on the IRS website in your federal tax account.

If you try to claim more of the credit than you are entitled to, it may cause a delay in the processing of your tax return and, if applicable, your refund.

To claim their money, taxpayers who have yet to receive the first two stimulus payments must file a 2020 1040.

The requirements for the three stimulus checks passed by Congress are the same.

A single tax filer must earn less than (dollar)75,000, (dollar)112,500 as the head of household, or (dollar)150,000 for married couples filing jointly.

If you make an annual income of (dollar)80,000 for single filers and (dollar)160,000 for married couples filing jointly, you will miss out on the payments.