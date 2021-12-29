If you move to one of these ten states, you can get up to (dollar)15,000 in cash.

You can get up to (dollar)15,000 in cash if you move to one of these 10 states.

A NUMBER OF STATES ARE OFFERING RELOCATION INCENTIVES as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, which has seen an increase in Americans working from home.

It comes as many businesses have been forced to work remotely as a result of the pandemic.

Some states, such as Mississippi, are providing financial incentives for remote workers to relocate to a specific city within the state and purchase a home.

Meanwhile, Tulsa, Oklahoma, is offering (dollar)10,000 to people who are willing to relocate there within the next year.

In September, Vermont announced that it would pay up to $7,500 to bartenders, nurses, and custodians who relocate to the state.

The states listed below will compensate you financially if you relocate.

If you’re interested in taking advantage of any of the deals, read the fine print and understand what you’re getting yourself into.

If you don’t plan ahead, an impulse decision could cost you more money than the incentive you’re receiving.

If you can relocate to Shoals within six months of being chosen, the state of Alabama will pay you up to (dollar)10,000.

You must be at least 18 years old and earn at least (dollar)52,000 per year to be eligible for the program.

Outside of the Shoals, you must be either a full-time employee with a remote employer or a freelancer or business owner.

The State of Alaska will pay you up to (dollar)1,600 to relocate anywhere in the state, thanks to the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD).

You must, however, meet the following requirements:

Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professionals and entrepreneurs who want to relocate to Northwest Arkansas can apply for a (dollar)10,000 grant through the Live Works Hire Initiative.

You must be at least 24 years old and live outside of Arkansas to be eligible for the incentive.

You must also work full-time and have a minimum of two years of experience.

The Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA) in Georgia launched a new incentive in May 2020 that reimburses individuals for moving expenses up to (dollar)2,000 for those who are currently residing outside of Chatham County.

Applicants may be self-employed, remote employees of technology firms based elsewhere, or relocating to the region to work for a technology firm.

Applicants must have at least three years of verifiable experience, have a one-year lease or purchase property in Chatham County, and have lived in the county for at least 30 days prior to applying.

The Choose Topeka program has offered up to (dollar)15,000 to those willing to relocate to Kansas’ state capital since 2019.

If you’re not sure if it’s for you, you should…

