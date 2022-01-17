If you owe taxes, you can get a 75% interest rate reduction if you act before the deadline in January.

If you owe taxes, you can lower your interest rates by 75% if you act before the January deadline.

On January 24, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin accepting tax returns for the year 2021.

If you live in Connecticut and owe taxes, you should be aware of another deadline that could save you hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

The tax amnesty deadline has been set for Monday, January 31 by the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS).

If you owe Connecticut state taxes, now is the time to file.

Interest rates can be reduced by up to 75% under the amnesty program.

Furthermore, any penalties associated with any debts you owe will be eliminated.

You can also avoid criminal prosecution for unpaid state taxes if you apply for the amnesty program.

Connecticut’s tax amnesty program began on November 1, 2021, and will conclude in two weeks.

Connecticut does not frequently offer tax amnesty and has indicated that it will not do so in the near future.

If you owe taxes and are required by law to file a tax return with the DRS, but have yet to do so, you may be eligible for the program.

Individuals and businesses who previously filed a tax return with DRS but did not report all of the tax due are also eligible for amnesty.

Other qualifications include:

Any tax period that ends on or before December 31, 2020 is eligible for the Connecticut tax amnesty program.

An applicant’s ability to report back taxes is unrestricted.

The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services collects the majority of the taxes.

Consider the following scenarios:

By January 31, 2022, taxpayers who have not filed returns, have underreported obligations, or have existing tax obligations will no longer be eligible for the Connecticut tax amnesty program’s benefits.

We go over important dates and deadlines so you don’t get caught off guard when filing your taxes this year.

Also included are some suggestions for lowering your tax bill or increasing your refund.