If you work after the age of 62, your Social Security benefits will change in four ways.

It’s never too early to start thinking about retirement, especially if you want to maximize the Social Security benefits you paid into during your working years.

The amount you receive each month is determined by when you decide to start collecting Social Security.

Based on your lifetime earnings, Social Security replaces a portion of your pre-retirement income.

It will depend on how much you earn and when you decide to begin receiving benefits.

A larger benefit is associated with a higher income.

The amount of your earnings that Social Security considers when calculating your benefit is limited.

The cap is (dollar)147,00 in 2022.

It is updated on an annual basis to reflect historical wage trends.

Any income above that isn’t factored into your benefit calculation and isn’t taxed by Social Security.

Other factors will affect the amount you are entitled to.

Workers who are thinking about retiring should be aware that their retirement benefits are based on their age when they retire.

To achieve your retirement goals, you must plan and save for many years.

If you work after the age of 62, your Social Security benefits may change.

The full retirement age (FRA) is determined by the year of your birth.

To give you an idea of how much your benefit will be cut, if you were born in 1960 and began receiving Social Security at the age of 62, your monthly benefit would be cut to (dollar)700.

If you apply for Social Security early, the amount of your monthly check will be permanently reduced.

You will receive a reduced benefit if you begin receiving benefits before reaching full retirement age.

You can retire as early as the age of 62, but your benefits will be reduced by up to 30%.

Benefits will be larger if you start receiving benefits at full retirement age.

The amount of your retirement benefit will continue to increase until you reach the age of 70 if you delay benefits past your full retirement age.

For those who retire after the normal retirement age, a delayed retirement credit is given.

Your full retirement age, for example, is 66 if you were born between 1943 and 1954.

You get 100% of your monthly benefit if you begin receiving benefits at the age of 66.

Because you delayed receiving benefits from your FRA for four years, if you wait until you’re 70 to collect Social Security, you’ll get 132 percent of the monthly benefit.

To be eligible for Social Security, you must have worked for at least 40 hours.

Based on your earnings, you can earn up to four credits per year.

