If your birthday falls between January 1 and 10, you will receive a COLA social security payment of (dollar)1,657 in 11 days.

If your birthday falls between January 1st and 10th, you’ll get a COLA social security payment of (dollar)1,657 in 11 days.

Following the largest cost-of-living adjustment in just under 40 years, payments will be 5.9% higher this year than in 2021, representing a (dollar)92 increase for retirees.

The increase in the COLA is linked to the rise in the consumer price index, as determined by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Social Security Administration recently released the schedule for 2022, and here’s when you can expect to receive your payment.

Anyone born between January 1 and October 10 can expect their money on the second Wednesday of each month.

Those with birthdays between the 11th and the 20th of the month can expect their benefits on the third Wednesday of the month.

Anyone with a birthday between the 21st and the 31st of the month can anticipate receiving their payment on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Due to the increase in payments, a retired worker’s monthly check will now increase from (dollar)1,565 to (dollar)1,657 per month on average.

Meanwhile, the benefits of a typical couple will increase by (dollar)154 per month, from (dollar)2,599 to (dollar)2,753.

Disabled Americans will also see a 5.9% increase in their Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits.

The average monthly benefit for disabled workers will increase by (dollar)76, from $1,282 to $1,358.

Meanwhile, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced that the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax will increase this month.

Following an increase in average wages, this will increase from (dollar)142,800 to (dollar)147,000.

It means that people who earn a lot of money will pay a higher tax rate.

70 million Americans rely on Social Security benefits, whether they are elderly or disabled.

The benefits are received by nearly nine out of ten people aged 65 and up, and they account for roughly one-third of the elderly’s income.

