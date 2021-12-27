If your flight is canceled, as a lawyer, I can tell you how to get money from the airlines.

I can tell you how to get money from airlines if your flight is canceled because I’m a lawyer.

OVER THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND, TRAVELERS flocked to airports all over the world, causing a slew of cancellations and delays.

A TikTok influencer shared her expert advice on what to do if your flight is canceled.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, an average of two million people passed through security checkpoints at US airports over the Christmas holiday.

Erika Kullberg, also known as @erikakullberg on TikTok, has over 6.5 million followers.

Erica, a lawyer, shared a simple tip that could help you save money if you get bumped from a flight.

Flights can be overbooked, she explained.

This means that the airline sold more tickets than there were available seats on the plane.

When all of the paid passengers show up for the flight, the airline is forced to bump people to other flights.

If that happens, Erika says there is something you can do as a traveler and consumer.

She explained that it’s known as involuntary denied boarding.

Bumping, also known as “denied boarding,” occurs when an airplane has more passengers scheduled to fly than seats available.

The practice of bumping is not illegal, according to the US Department of Transportation (USDOT), and airlines do oversell their scheduled flights to some extent to compensate for no-shows.

If this happens to you, Erika says you have a legal right to compensation.

She explains the ‘fine print’ on an airline ticket, stating that you are entitled to four times the cost of your one-way fare if the next flight an airline sends you on has a delay of more than two hours, according to the Department of Transportation.

The following is the compensation for domestic flights, according to the USDOT:

• There is no compensation for delays of less than one hour.

• If you arrive one to two hours late, you will be charged 200 percent of the one-way fare.

If the one-way fare is more than (dollar)775, the airline may limit the compensation to (dollar)775.

• If you arrive more than two hours late, you will be charged 400% of the one-way fare.

If 400 percent of the one-way fare is more than (dollar)1,550, the compensation may be limited.

If an airline asks you to give up your seat on an overbooked flight and you have a confirmed reservation, the USDOT says you are entitled to compensation.

You also arrived at the departure gate on time after checking in for your flight.

You’re also eligible if the airline is unable to get you to your destination within one hour of the flight’s scheduled arrival time.

Thousands of flights were canceled as a result of staffing shortages caused by Omicron.

What’s more, how do you get a…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.