If you’re addicted to Wordle, try ‘Worldle,’ a geography-themed alternative.

Worldle, like its sister game Wordle, which was recently purchased by The New York Times, is gaining in popularity and testing people’s geography skills.

If you’ve been on social media in the last few months, you’ll know that the one word app has been gaining popularity to the point where people are sharing their daily scores and making videos of themselves attempting to solve the puzzle.

However, the app now includes a different game, which is all about geography.

Josh Wardle, a web developer from Brooklyn, created Wordle, which has become popular among people of all ages.

Following its release in October 2021, the game became so popular that The New York Times decided to buy it outright.

It was trending again on Twitter today after many people complained about the ‘Word of the Day,’ claiming it was “impossible” to guess and questioning whether it was “even a word.”

As a result, your streak has been reset.

However, a new alternative is gaining traction, and it’s easy to see why.

Worldle is similar to its sister game, but instead of guessing a word, you guess a location in Worldle.

Each country or territory will appear black, and the player will have to guess which one it is.

You’ll see a distance displayed by your answer after each guess to help guide you in the right direction.

You will have six chances to guess the correct location, with each distance displayed representing the distance between your chosen destination and the correct location.

According to the game, if you guess Chile and it comes up with 13557km and 32percent, it means that “your guess is 13557km away from the target country, the target country is in the North-East direction, and you only have a 32percent proximity because it’s quite far away!”

Do you want to learn more?

Here’s where you can play Worldle.