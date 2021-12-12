If you’ve been thinking about moving in the new year, now is the time to get started.

With the stock market on the rise and interest rates on the rise, it’s more important than ever to be prepared.

Christmas shopping, carol concerts, and edging our way to the end of the school year before collapsing for a much-needed festive break may be at the top of your to-do list, but if you’re planning a home move or remortgage in the new year, December is the time to start planning.

The beginning of the year is a busy time in the real estate market, both for sellers and buyers, as people look for a fresh start.

According to property search portal Rightmove, January 2021 was the busiest month on record, despite the fact that the temporary stamp duty holiday, which ended in September, aided in the frenzy of activity.

Although there is no stamp duty tax relief available this year, estate agents believe lockdown-induced demand will continue to drive up house prices.

“Demand for more space and the flexibility for workers to split their time between home and office will continue to stimulate the market in 2022,” says Hamptons’ head of research, Aneisha Beveridge.

“House prices in the United Kingdom are expected to rise by 3.5 percent in 2022,” says the report.

Furthermore, because an interest rate hike is expected soon, now could be your last chance to get a low-cost mortgage.

Mortgage rates have steadily risen in recent months, despite speculation that the Bank of England will raise interest rates.

However, borrowers who have a low deposit of 10% or less will find that rates have recently dropped as more lenders offer these products, increasing competition.

According to data from the comparison website Moneyfacts, the average rate for a two-year or five-year fixed mortgage is 2.51% and 2.95 percent, respectively, down about 1% from last year.

Follow these guidelines if you’re looking to buy a home in 2022.

It can be difficult to find the right mortgage.

The variety of options is vast, and determining the right mix of interest rate, overall loan length – the term – whether to choose a deal with or without a fee, and deciding between a fixed and variable rate and, depending on your personal financial circumstances, getting the right mix of fixed and variable rate and.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Dreaming of a new year house move? Why now is the time to start planning

Time to remortgage Those who already own their home might want to consider remortgaging while interest rates are still at record lows, as rates are expected to rise in the near future – with some forecasting they may hit 1 per cent by the end of 2022. Lenders have already started raising rates. Just a few months ago, many lenders were offering rates below 1 per cent. The cheapest rate currently is from Nationwide, which is offering a rate of 1.29 per cent to new remortgage customers. If the base rate rises and you are in the middle of a fixed deal, you will not see any increase in your monthly repayments until you reach the end of your deal. If you are looking to remortgage, you can sign up to a new mortgage deal six months before your current deal is due to expire. It means you can lock in an interest rate ahead of your deal expiring. If you take out a fixed deal, the rate will not change even if rates go up before your new deal starts.