If you’ve been thinking about moving in the new year, now is the time to get started.
With the stock market on the rise and interest rates on the rise, it’s more important than ever to be prepared.
Christmas shopping, carol concerts, and edging our way to the end of the school year before collapsing for a much-needed festive break may be at the top of your to-do list, but if you’re planning a home move or remortgage in the new year, December is the time to start planning.
The beginning of the year is a busy time in the real estate market, both for sellers and buyers, as people look for a fresh start.
According to property search portal Rightmove, January 2021 was the busiest month on record, despite the fact that the temporary stamp duty holiday, which ended in September, aided in the frenzy of activity.
Although there is no stamp duty tax relief available this year, estate agents believe lockdown-induced demand will continue to drive up house prices.
“Demand for more space and the flexibility for workers to split their time between home and office will continue to stimulate the market in 2022,” says Hamptons’ head of research, Aneisha Beveridge.
“House prices in the United Kingdom are expected to rise by 3.5 percent in 2022,” says the report.
Furthermore, because an interest rate hike is expected soon, now could be your last chance to get a low-cost mortgage.
Mortgage rates have steadily risen in recent months, despite speculation that the Bank of England will raise interest rates.
However, borrowers who have a low deposit of 10% or less will find that rates have recently dropped as more lenders offer these products, increasing competition.
According to data from the comparison website Moneyfacts, the average rate for a two-year or five-year fixed mortgage is 2.51% and 2.95 percent, respectively, down about 1% from last year.
Follow these guidelines if you’re looking to buy a home in 2022.
It can be difficult to find the right mortgage.
The variety of options is vast, and determining the right mix of interest rate, overall loan length – the term – whether to choose a deal with or without a fee, and deciding between a fixed and variable rate and, depending on your personal financial circumstances, getting the right mix of fixed and variable rate and.
News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.
Dreaming of a new year house move? Why now is the time to start planning
Time to remortgage
Those who already own their home might want to consider remortgaging while interest rates are still at record lows, as rates are expected to rise in the near future – with some forecasting they may hit 1 per cent by the end of 2022.
Lenders have already started raising rates. Just a few months ago, many lenders were offering rates below 1 per cent. The cheapest rate currently is from Nationwide, which is offering a rate of 1.29 per cent to new remortgage customers.
If the base rate rises and you are in the middle of a fixed deal, you will not see any increase in your monthly repayments until you reach the end of your deal.
If you are looking to remortgage, you can sign up to a new mortgage deal six months before your current deal is due to expire. It means you can lock in an interest rate ahead of your deal expiring. If you take out a fixed deal, the rate will not change even if rates go up before your new deal starts.
The older homebuyer: ‘The age threshold was a pleasant surprise’
GEN EDWARDS, 63: Buying in Leeds
Gen Edwards and her husband Charles, 72, relocated to the UK from South Africa in 2017. They are currently renting, but hope to buy a two-bed detached bungalow in Leeds next year.
Gen, a therapist who helps people heal from emotional trauma, says that although the couple have a large deposit, they will need a mortgage to fund part of the purchase.
She has been told by a mortgage broker that there are lenders that allow repayments until the age of 80, although Gen hopes to repay the debt before then.
“We do plan on retiring,” she says. “But probably only later, given that I work from home, remotely with clients on Zoom or via email, so I can dictate how much I do on a daily basis and it’s possible that I’ll continue working part-time as I get older.
“I think, given our age difference, Charles will retire sooner than I will, and at that point it would make sense for me to work less hours so that we can travel more together. I kind of have a figure of 80 years old in my head to retire.
“The top age threshold was a very pleasant surprise to us. We find the mortgage market here quite different to that in South Africa and it was all quite confusing. The broker we spoke to seemed very positive and there appear to be an array of lenders who would likely be interested.”
To get herself in the best position to be taken on by a lender, Gen has spent the past few years improving her credit score. Having moved from South Africa, she needed to build a new credit record in the UK.
Gen says: “We hoped to buy early this year, but put it on the back burner when the pandemic hit. I’m very confident that we’ll be buying a house in 2022, preferably in the first or second quarter.”
Here are the steps Gen has taken to boost the chances of the couple getting a good mortgage deal:
- Signed up to home internet and taken out pay-monthly mobile phone plans.
- Managed their bank accounts carefully, never going into their overdrafts.
- Paid all rent and council tax bills when they were due.
- Applied for a loan when she got new hearing aids in 2019. Gen was just within the window of “allowability” for the credit provider, having lived in the UK for long enough to be deemed an appropriate risk. She made all the monthly repayments until the loan was paid off in full.
- Lived in one place, as lenders like to see stability.
- Applied for a credit card eight months ago, which she pays off in full every month.
- Opened a business account with a business credit card linked to her PayPal and Stripe payment accounts.
- Gen has brought together her business accounts to demonstrate proof of income to lenders.