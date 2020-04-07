Ifo survey: Industry expects worse slump in production than in world financial crisis | 04/07/20

According to a survey by the Ifo Institute, German industry expects a massive decline in production over the next three months due to the corona crisis.

As the research institute announced on Tuesday in Munich, the index of production expectations fell in March by 22.8 points to minus 20.8 points. This is the sharpest slump since the survey began in 1991.

Even in the global financial crisis, the index only dropped by 13.3 points in November 2008, it said. According to economic researchers, actual production could collapse even more in the coming months than the index value would suggest. “The development is probably still signed because most of the responses were received by the middle of March,” says Klaus Wohlrabe, head of the surveys.

Although the survey results showed that all sectors were feeling the effects of the Corona crisis, car manufacturers were particularly pessimistic about the future. The same applies to the rubber and plastics industry as well as mechanical engineering. In the Corona crisis, companies are equally affected by a severe drop in demand and the disruption of global supply chains.

There are bright spots in the chemical industry, which Wohlrabe says is less affected by the consequences of the corona epidemic. In the food and beverage industry, the index was able to stay in positive territory despite slight declines. / Ssc / jkr / fba

MUNICH (dpa-AFX)