How I Manage My Money: I’m a 28-year-old part-time teacher and entrepreneur with only three pairs of shoes in my closet.

‘I recently paid £15,000 for a 45-foot narrow boat.

I’d like to rent it out or sell it for more money.’

In this installment of our How I Manage My Money series, we’ll look at how people in the UK spend, save, and invest money to cover their expenses and achieve their objectives.

Patch Fordham, 28, of Shepherd’s Bush, London, works as a teacher and tutor while also running a card game business.

Monthly post-tax income: £1,350 from a three-day-a-week teaching job in Hampstead; £480 from tutoring; £300 from Patch Games.

For the past year, I’ve been receiving a small salary from Patch Games, but I won’t take anything out when I can’t afford it or when the company isn’t profitable.

Groceries: £120; socializing: £300; gasoline and travel: £200; rent and household bills: £700; mobile phone bill: £18; gym membership: £30

When I was younger, I was fortunate enough to be sent to Uppingham School, and while my upbringing was never flashy, I was fortunate enough to live in a lovely house and our family would travel abroad twice a year.

Some aspects of personal finance were covered in school, but the majority of what I’ve learned has come from my parents and friends, especially when it comes to cryptocurrencies.

After graduating from high school, I went to Oxford Brookes University to study business management, earning an upper second class, or 2:1, degree.

Looking back, I believe I should have worked a little harder at university and possibly had a job while I was there.

I’m obsessed with starting businesses because I believe it’s the quickest way to financial independence if done correctly.

I’ve started three businesses so far, including a Christmas tree company with two friends, where we sold and delivered Christmas trees to London residents.

I then started a company that sold air sterilisers, but the product was not well received at the time.

It’s never easy to start a business, and I’ve had my fair share of setbacks and rejections.

I’m now working three days a week.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

How I Manage My Money: A 28-year-old part-time teacher and entrepreneur who only owns three pairs of shoes