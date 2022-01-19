I’m a bargain expert, so here are ten insider secrets that retailers don’t want you to know, including how to decipher special codes.

EVERYONE loves a good deal, but figuring out when and where to shop for the best deals can be difficult.

One budgeting expert, on the other hand, has revealed his ten top budgeting tips that stores don’t want you to know.

“Here are some of the biggest tricks these shops don’t want you to know, and how to avoid falling prey to them,” Tom Church, Co-Founder of money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk, said.

It may seem like an extra step to look for coupons online before going shopping, but if you make it a habit, you’ll be surprised at how much money you save.

It doesn’t hurt to try if you’re not sure whether a store will accept your coupon.

Tesco’s current coupon policy states that they will accept internet coupons as long as the terms and conditions are met and the coupon has a barcode.

It’s also worth looking through newspapers and magazines, as well as your junk mail, because you never know what you might find!

Furthermore, members of the Latest Deals community have reported that finding vouchers online at the beginning and end of each month is easier.

This is when new codes are most likely to be released, so get them while they’re still available.

Nothing stops you from haggling with a member of staff if you don’t want to pay full price for something.

They can only say no in the worst-case scenario.

If you ask at checkout, cashiers can often give you a 10% discount, so it doesn’t hurt to ask.

Instead of avoiding the live chat bots that appear when you click on a website, why not speak to someone and see if you can get a discount before making your online purchase?

Any potential purchase should be thoroughly inspected for defects and marks.

When you go to pay, point out any flaws, such as a missing button or a stain that will take some effort to remove, and see how much you can save.

Additionally, in stores such as Poundland that sell foods with best-before dates, try offering to buy items in bulk at a reduced price.

Furthermore, if you recently purchased an item that was later reduced in price, the retailer may give you a refund.

Keep a copy of your receipt and contact customer service as soon as possible.

Please inquire if you are able to…

