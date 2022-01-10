I’m a financial expert, and here are 11 things you can do this month to improve your finances.

I’m a financial expert, and I’ve put together a list of 11 things you can do this month to improve your finances.

When it comes to the economy, there are a lot of unknowns, so make sure you’re ready.

This is primarily due to soaring inflation, which is at a 40-year high.

The Federal Reserve is planning three interest rate hikes this year in an attempt to cool down the massive consumer demand.

On the other hand, if the coronavirus pandemic takes an unexpected turn, there’s a chance of yet another economic disaster.

In any case, you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared for one or the other – but prices are expected to rise in 2022 before falling later in the year.

Mark Williams, a financial expert and the CEO of Brokers International, spoke with The Sun about how Americans can prepare for higher prices in early 2022.

He’s provided a number of suggestions, which we’ll go over in more detail below.

Finding a way to save any specific dollar amount is a good place to start.

Mr. Williams suggests that you set up an automatic draft from your checking account to your savings account.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s (dollar)5 a week, (dollar)1,000 a month, (dollar)100 every two weeks,” Mr Williams said.

According to Mr Williams, you should also look into how much tax is taken out of your paychecks.

This is significant because it may determine whether you will pay too little or too much in taxes.

When you claim “0” on your tax form, you’re indicating that you want the most money taken out of your paycheck.

If you change your claim to “0,” you should expect a larger refund on your tax return next year – but be aware that you’ll have to pay more in taxes in 2022.

A 401k, which is an employer-sponsored account aimed at helping Americans retire with enough money once they stop working, is a great way to save money for your future.

Some employers will match up to 5% of your 401k contributions.

An employer is essentially giving you free money in this situation.

Additionally, “it assists in the creation of a savings account in your 401k and reduces your taxable income,” according to Mr Williams.

A flexible spending or medical savings account is another benefit you may be able to obtain from your employer.

“You can use these accounts to pay for deductibles, coinsurance, some prescriptions, and some medical care that isn’t covered by your insurance,” according to the website.

