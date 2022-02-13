I’m a pornstar, and my co-stars’ lives are being ruined as a result of their inability to manage their finances.

I’m a pornstar, and my co-stars’ lives are being ruined by their inability to manage their finances.

A PORN star has revealed that her coworkers’ finances are ruining their lives.

Cherie DeVille wrote an essay about the “financial horror stories” she’s seen in the porn industry over the years.

One of the main issues for porn stars, according to DeVille’s article for The Daily Beast, is that they refuse to “invest in the basics.”

Most adult entertainers, according to DeVille, live in opulent California homes that they rent for as much as (dollar)10,000 a month when they could be paying a mortgage.

“In other words,” she writes, “porn stars are burning money while leaving easy money on the table.”

“They’d fight for top dollar if they were negotiating a fee with Brazzers for a film.”

“However, they do not invest in themselves in order to earn more than they could ever earn on OnlyFans.”

Porn stars, according to DeVille, prefer luxury items like Chanel handbags and Lamborghinis.

“Instead of investing, they live paycheck to paycheck, buying luxury goods, ordering endless Postmates, and getting weed delivered,” writes DeVille.

The adult entertainer points out that, unlike most jobs, being a porn star is a short-term career that, despite the fact that they can earn up to half a million dollars per year, will not last long.

“Most of us make all of the money we’ll ever make in less than a decade.”

And, because of the social stigma, we have a much harder time finding work once we stop shooting adult content,” she explains.

Porn stars, according to DeVille, also make the mistake of not paying their taxes, which can lead to them becoming IRS targets and even bankrupt.

DeVille does not place the blame on the pornographic industry, but rather on the performers who mismanage their earnings.

She does, however, point out that porn stars have a difficult time managing their finances because their industry does not handle their earnings in the same way that traditional businesses do.

According to DeVille, porn stars’ paychecks do not have taxes deducted automatically, so they must deal with the IRS on their own.

“These issues are not taught in schools,” she concludes.

“Schools and parents may teach you arithmetic, but they don’t teach you about three of life’s most dangerous letters: IRS.”

While DeVille’s article focuses on the pornographic industry, she also mentions that this is a problem that all self-employed people face.