I’m a realtor, and here’s one blunder home buyers should avoid at all costs.

BUYING a home can be a lengthy and frustrating process, but one realtor has warned buyers about a common blunder to avoid.

Most people just want the process to be over with after seeing house after house and making offer after offer.

However, according to Ryan Ross of Weichert, Realtors, this is where homebuyers make the biggest mistake.

“People fall in love with a house, and they are willing to forego an inspection because they want it so badly,” Mr Ross told The Sun.

He went on to say, “This is a terrible idea.”

If buyers fail to conduct a thorough inspection, they may be responsible for asbestos, underground oil tanks, plumbing issues, and other issues.

“Hundreds of thousands of dollars” could be spent on this, according to the report.

Mr Ross advised, “Never fall in love with something that doesn’t love you back, and never skip an inspection.”

A single-family home inspection will typically cost between (dollar)300 and (dollar)500.

The cost of a home inspection, on the other hand, varies greatly depending on the location, size, and age of the house.

It’s also worth noting that home inspectors with more experience may charge more than those without.

Despite rising rates and low inventory, Compass executive vice president Mike Aubrey predicts that the housing market will remain “very strong” in 2022.

“If you look at the effects of COVID on a lot of industries, it’s been a bad effect,” he said in a Fox interview. “But it’s been the exact opposite in real estate.”

“What we’ve seen people realize is that their home is no longer just a home, but also a place of work, a gym, and a school,” says the author.

Mr Aubrey also shared the following tips with The Sun for first-time home buyers to help them get their dream home as quickly as possible.

Mr. Aubrey advises buyers to not only get pre-approved, but also pre-underwritten.

“Have an underwriter look over all of your required documentation up front,” he said.

Second, he advised aspiring homeowners to look at the monthly payment for the amount they’ve been pre-approved for rather than just the total amount.

That’s because you’ll almost certainly be pre-approved for more money than you want.

You’ll almost certainly need money set aside for a down payment if you want to buy a house.

The more money you put down, the less risky you appear to a seller, and the more competitive you’ll be if and when a home receives multiple offers, he explained.

Also keep in mind that larger down payments will result in…

