I’m a recruiter, and here’s how to find a new job or raise your salary in 2022.

I’m a recruiter, and here’s how to find a new job or increase your pay in 2022.

When it comes to career goals, a new year means a fresh start, and now is the best time to start planning.

Whether you’re looking for your dream job or believe you deserve more money, the year 2022 is a fresh start.

Ginny Cheng, also known as the Career Contessa, is a career coach who has helped thousands of people achieve their goals, including climbing the corporate ladder and negotiating a higher salary.

As of November 2021, 6.9 million people were unemployed in the United States, according to the US Department of Labor.

Ginny gives her predictions for the job market in 2022.

• Job seeker market: If you don’t have a job right now, the holiday break will give you a leg up on the competition.

“It’s a job seeker’s market right now,” Ginny told The Sun, “but trying to balance your full-time commitment with a thoughtful search and going through multiple rounds of the interview process requires the right headspace and blocks of time.”

• Reflect: Now is a good time to consider why you’re looking for a new job and whether or not you’re ready to leave your current position and company.

If you’re not getting the opportunities you want, consider how you’d incorporate those responses into a “Tell me about yourself” interview question.

• Non-negotiables: When you have a job interview, this is the best time to state your non-negotiables.

Permanent remote opportunities, for example, or flexible hybrid arrangements.

“I mention flexibility because there have been discussions about whether remote schooling will have to resume if the current CovidOmicron continues to spread in 2022,” Ginny explained.

• Freelance: There are plenty of great apps to help you join the growing gigfreelance economy.

Shift and seasonal workers who do not have the option to work remotely, according to Ginny, can use sites like Instawork, which connects employers with hourly workers.

• Update your profile: Now is a good time to go over your LinkedIn and resume and make any necessary changes.

It will help you network and share what you’re looking for next, Ginny said.

She stated that things are moving quickly.

By subscribing to LinkedIn News or GetHired, you can stay up to date on job and career trends.

Some challenges in looking for a new job are dependent on the type of job you’re looking for and whether you’re transitioning careers at the same time.

People have changed over the last two years, according to Ginny.

