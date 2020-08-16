I’m being kicked out because I cannot pay my rent – your rights as eviction ban ends

Many people are facing a perfect storm in the coming weeks, as redundancies, payment holidays and Government schemes come to an end.

But most worryingly is the end of the evictions ban, which means if you can’t pay your rent, your landlord will be able to kick you out.

Initially announced on the 18 March 2020, the ban applied in England and Wales for three months but was extended to 23 August 2020.

Payment holidays were also extended to buy-to-let mortgages to ensure that overstretched landlords had an outlet if they were struggling to meet mortgage obligations.

But with the ban expiring in just a few weeks, what will happen next?

In short, it means private landlords will be able to go to the courts to start eviction procedures from 24 August 2020.

It’s unclear how many people will be affected, but I’ve been hearing many, many stories of rent increases, threatened evictions and more.

From the landlord perspective, some tenants have stopped paying rent over lockdown (breaking contracts) and that’s led to some properties potentially facing repossession.

There seems to be a lot of urban myths doing the rounds about evictions, squatters’ rights, mortgage payment holidays and various laws too.

Needless to say, believing spurious social media content on these subjects is dangerous if you are potentially about to lose your home or property.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, your landlord could simply terminate your tenancy, even if you’d done nothing wrong or missed a payment.

To do this, they had to serve you notice, subject to the tenancy agreement.

As always though, your deposit must be protected according to the Tenancy Deposit Scheme and the landlord must abide by the terms of the contract which must be fair and comply with the law.

If you are in a dispute over rent increases, you can take the matter up with the First-Tier Tribunal (more on this here).

It depends on whether you are a private or a council/housing association tenant. But in brief:

Keep everything in writing where you can and ask your landlord to put their responses in writing too.

Firstly, make a formal complaint to the landlord setting out why you think you’ve been treated unfairly. Make it clear if it’s rent increases, eviction with or without breach of contract or health and safety objections.

If that doesn’t resolve the matter, your local council may be able to mediate on this.

You will need to go through your local council to find out about the process but make sure you notify your landlord and the courts if an eviction notice has been served or sought.

The big problem though, is the fact that the landlord can evict you if your contract is up and there’s not much you can do about it if they follow the rules.

It looks like both Scotland and Northern Ireland will extend the ban of evictions for a longer period. I’ve heard nothing to indicate England and Wales will do the same but it’s possible that aggressive evictions or repossessions might prompt the Government into action.

The most important thing to do is to tackle concerns about rent or mortgage arrears with your landlord or buy-to-let mortgage provider before the situation gets out of control. Seek help before the situation is desperate.