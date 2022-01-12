Can you tell me where I can get Oreo’s Chocolate Confetti Cake cookies?

Oreos are celebrating their 110th anniversary with a new chocolate confetti cake cookie from NABISCO.

On April 12, 1912, the oreo was invented as a publicity stunt to compete with Barnum’s animal crackers.

In honor of Oreo’s 50th anniversary, the public will be able to purchase the new chocolate confetti cake cookie on January 31.

Oreo’s new limited-edition cookie will be available in stores beginning January 31, 2022, with a dual-layer vanilla cream filling and sprinkles mixed in and on the cookie.

It will be filled with a chocolate cream filling, making it the ultimate celebratory treat.

The 110th anniversary will be commemorated not only by the chocolate confetti cake cookie, but also by a television commercial encouraging Oreo fans young and old to never stop wishing.

Nabisco is also launching a sweepstakes that will grant winners a variety of wishes, such as a baking class with Dominique Ansel, the creator of the cronut, or a basketball experience with Dwight Howard, the ATandamp;T Slam Dunk champion.

On January 15, the company will host a virtual 110th birthday party, which consumers can join by signing up on the Oreo Cookie website.

To compete with Barnum’s animal cracker, Nabisco invented the oreo cookie in a New York City warehouse in 1912.

Two cookies with a vanilla cream filling were created by the company in order to steal market share from the conglomerate.

Sunshine Biscuits, on the other hand, created the oreo in 1908.

It was called Hydrox, and it failed to catch on like the Nabisco brand four years later.

Sunshine Biscuits was attempting to outrun their competitor in a cookie battle.

When Nabisco began advertising the oreo on trolley cars in 1923, the rivalry was effectively ended.

When Jacob Loose, the founder of Sunshine Biscuits, died later that year, the oreo had surpassed the less-popular Hydrox cookie in popularity and had found its way into American kitchens.

The oreo was originally sold for 25 cents per pound, and the company has sold approximately half a trillion cookies worldwide since its inception in 1912.

A limited-edition chocolate confetti cake oreo will be sold in grocery stores across the country.

Some supermarkets, such as Giant, StopandShop, and Kroger, are promoting the cookie ahead of its release.

Consumers can also purchase the cookie for (dollar)4.50 per 12-cookie package on the Oreo Cookie website.

