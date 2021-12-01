I’m underwhelmed by open banking and the financial app ‘ecosystem.’

I’m underwhelmed by open banking and the ‘ecosystem’ of financial apps.

‘To begin with, the Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE), which is in charge of promoting this new technology, has been embroiled in controversy.’

It was supposed to transform finance by allowing businesses to use our banking data to provide us with personalized, helpful services.

However, open banking has had a rocky start.

For starters, the Open Banking Implementation Entity (Obie), the body in charge of promoting this new technology, has been dogged by scandal.

Imran Gulamhuseinwala, the company’s chairman, recently resigned after the Competition and Markets Authority ordered an investigation into allegations that he presided over a “culture of bullying and intimidation” with too few checks and balances.

The unit, which was overseen by the CMA and the UK’s nine largest banks (in a less-than-stellar manner), was already operating on borrowed time.

The CMA had planned to phase it out in favor of a new entity, but the crisis has put that off until the Obie’s governance is overhauled, as well as the inevitable inquiry into how these units are created and monitored by the regulator in the first place.

In addition, Starling Bank’s founder, Anne Boden, recently told MPs that open banking “had not been a success.”

Ms Boden told the Treasury Committee that the CMA has seized on open banking in the hopes of reviving the current account market, only to discover that it is “not actually solving the problem.”

You give third-party apps 90 days to see your spending data with open banking, with renewal requiring your explicit approval.

That way, you can get better financial deals, make complex payments easier, or simply keep all of your money in one place.

Except, according to Ms Boden, most customers aren’t concerned about their data being used in this way, and we’re certainly not willing to pay for it.

As a result, “hundreds of fintech firms” are left without a viable business model.

Many of the same companies argue that, with four million active users in less than three years, open banking can hardly be considered a failure.

In addition, Rome was not built in a day.

After the dotcom bust, online banking was written off: look where it is now.

Despite having 1.6 million users, Yolt is shutting down its budgeting app in December.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

I’m underwhelmed by open banking and the ‘ecosystem’ of financial apps.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https