IMPORTANT IRS WARNING: DO NOT THROW AWAY YOUR STIMULUS CHECK LETTER, AS IT MAY MEAN MORE MONEY FOR YOU.

The IRS has warned Americans not to throw away the stimulus check letter they received this month because it could mean they will receive more money.

Households should be on the lookout for Letter 6475, “Your Third Economic Impact Payment,” from the Internal Revenue Service in the coming days and weeks, according to the IRS.

“These letters can help taxpayers, or their tax professional, prepare their 2021 federal tax return,” the company said in a statement.

The letter specifies the amount of stimulus money you received in 2021, as well as any “plus-up” payments.

The letter should be sent to 36 million households.

“Letter 6475 only applies to the third round of Economic Impact Payments, which began in March 2021 and ended in December 2021,” according to the IRS.

“The third round of Economic Impact Payments, which included the ‘plus-up’ payments, were advance payments of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit to be claimed on a 2021 tax return.”

You can use the letter to see if you qualify for the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2021 tax return.

The difference between the amount of the third stimulus check you were eligible for and the amount you actually received will be credited to you.

Despite the fact that stimulus checks are not taxable, they must be reported on 2021 tax returns, which are due this spring.

The first stimulus checks were sent out to eligible recipients in March of last year, and each qualifying taxpayer and each of their dependents can receive up to (dollar)1,400.

If people haven’t received their stimulus checks or their circumstances have changed, they may be eligible for more money.

Anyone having a second child or adopting a dependent child would be eligible for additional funds.

Letter 6419, which concerns the 2021 child tax credit (CTC) payments, may have already arrived or is on its way to families.

This shows how much money was given to your family in advance and how many qualifying children the monthly deposits were based on.

“Families who received advance payments should compare the amount of the child tax credit they can claim correctly on their 2021 tax return with the amount of the advance payments they received in 2021,” the agency stated.

Families can also get information from the CTC update portal by going to IRSgov.

Any household that did not receive advance payments or did not receive as much as they were entitled to can claim the money this year on their tax returns.

