Impossible ‘and the global box office

Hollywood is preparing for an impact as the global outbreak of the corona virus continues to disrupt the industry.

China has closed nearly 70,000 cinemas and there are no plans to reopen them until at least April. Overall, about 70% of US box office revenue comes from overseas, with China leading the world as the second largest box office market.

This week, Paramount (VIAC) confirmed that "Mission: Impossible 7" had to stop scheduled production in Venice, Italy, with growing concerns about the virus, as reported cases increased in just 24 hours on Thursday by more than 50%.

"This is an unprecedented and tragic situation – and there is only one huge unknown," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore Yahoo Finance.

So far Italy has over 650 cases – most in Europe and the fourth behind China, South Korea and Japan.

"During this break, we would like to consider the concerns of the crew and allow them to return home before the start of production. We will continue to monitor this situation and work with health and government officials as it evolves," a Paramount spokesman told Deadline.

The Mission: Impossible franchise was a crucial money-maker for Paramount, bringing in over $ 3.5 billion for the Hollywood studio.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout generated $ 220 million domestically and $ 571 million abroad. This shows how much money is generated in foreign markets (approximately 70% of the film’s total box office revenue).

The news arrives just a week after the last issue of James Bond, led by Daniel Craig The franchise "No Time to Die" has its upcoming premiere in Beijing – along with a press tour of several cities – canceled due to "uncertainties" related to the outbreak.

"Unprecedented and tragic"

A PwC report previously predicted that China's cinema industry was on track to outperform the United States this year – although this schedule now seems unlikely given the effects of the corona virus.

The closings had a significant impact on the global box office, with potential losses that, according to the deadline, could be as high as $ 4 billion by the end of March.

“The situation, once resolved, will take some time to make people feel safe again, and when they do, there will be a great demand for activities outside the home,” said Comscore’s Dergarabedian.

“But at the moment everyone is just on hold,” he said.

