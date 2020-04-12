Imserso trips are suspended until June 30

The Government has extended the interruption due tocoronavirus outbreakof all trips in the Social Tourism program of the Institute for the Elderly and Social Services (Imserso) until June 30, given thevulnerability of older peoplein the face of the pandemic.

According to the order of the Ministry of Health published this Saturday in the Official State Gazette (BOE), this decision responds to “the evolution of the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 and due to the special vulnerability to this disease of the group of beneficiaries of the program. “

In addition, the order decreed at the proposal of the Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2030 establishes its adoption “without prejudice to the extensions that may be adopted “.

The first interruption agreed by the Government suspended the performance of any activity within the scope of the Imserso social tourism programuntil April 13. The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, assured that it was a measure to avoid displacement of the set offragile populationas regards this type of disease. “

However,with the extension of the state of alarm until April 26published this Saturday in the BOE and given the special incidence of the disease in older people, Health has decided to extend the suspension of these trips until the end of June.