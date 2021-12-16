In 2020, Turkey’s education spending is expected to increase by 4.5 percent.

Turkey’s education spending will increase by 4.5 percent in 2020.

In the year 2020, public funds will account for roughly 75% of total education spending.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to official figures released on Wednesday, Turkey spent 270.9 billion ((dollar)38.58 billion) Turkish liras on education last year, up 4.5 percent annually.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), education accounted for 5.4 percent of the country’s GDP in 2020, down from 6 percent in 2019.

The average USDTRY exchange rate last year was 7.02.

While public sources accounted for 74.7 percent of total education spending in 2010, households accounted for 20.2 percent in 2020.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, almost all educational activities were held in students’ homes rather than in schools last year.

“Public institutions spent 31.9 percent of their total education expenditure on tertiary education, 24.9 percent on upper secondary education,” according to TurkStat.

“Private institutions spent 40.1 percent of their education budget on tertiary education and 36.9 percent on upper secondary education.”

In 2020, the average student expenditure was 12,311 Turkish liras ($1,753).

“When educational levels were evaluated, tertiary education had the highest level of education expenditure per student in 2020, with 20,774 liras ((dollar)2,954),” the institute added.