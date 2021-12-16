In 2020, Turkey’s health spending will reach $35.6 billion.

In 2020, Turkey’s health spending will reach (dollar)35.6 billion.

According to Turkish Statistical Institute, health expenditures made up 5% of the country’s gross domestic product last year.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Turkey’s total health expenditures increased by 24.3 percent year on year to 249.9 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)35.6 billion), according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

While the government spends 79.2 percent of total health expenditures (198 billion Turkish liras, or (dollar)28.2 billion), households only account for 16.2 percent.

Insurance companies accounted for 2.6 percent of spending, while others, such as non-governmental organizations, accounted for 2.1 percent.

The average USDTRY exchange rate last year was 7.02.

“Hospitals had the largest share of health institutions that applied for purchasing health care services and products in 2020, with 49.4 percent.”

“Hospitals were followed by retail sales and other medical goods providers with 25.2 percent and ambulatory health care providers with 10.3 percent, respectively,” TurkStat said.

In 2020, health spending per person was 2,997 Turkish liras (approximately $427 USD).

Last year, health spending accounted for 5% of the country’s GDP, up from 4.7 percent the previous year.