In 2021, natural gas inflows into Turkey’s system will reach a new high.

In 2021, natural gas inflows to the Turkish system will reach an all-time high.

The Turkish natural gas system will distribute 61.6 billion cubic meters of gas in 2021.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to data from the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS), natural gas inflow to Turkiye’s gas network increased by around 23.2 percent year on year to 61.6 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2021.

The Turkish natural gas system will distribute around 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2020.

Because the country’s natural gas export volume is low, total consumption is expected to be close to the inflow volume.

The main reason for the rise in gas volumes in the system is an increase in electricity production from natural gas due to a lack of sufficient generation from hydroelectric power plants.

The expansion of natural gas distribution to new areas, covering 609 districts, has also contributed to the high natural gas intake level, as has the corresponding increase in residential and industrial natural gas demand.

The highest inflow level in Turkiye’s history was 53.86 bcm in 2017.

Last year, the highest volume of natural gas inflows was 6.9 billion cubic meters in December, and the lowest was 3.7 billion cubic meters in May.

By the end of 2021, the country’s natural gas storage capacity had increased to 3.84 billion cubic meters, or the population equivalent of 70 million people.

Turkiye receives gas from Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran through pipelines.

Lower LNG prices and abundant surplus supplies are expected to boost LNG’s share of total power generation to over 30% by 2021.