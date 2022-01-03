In 2021, Singapore’s economy will grow at its fastest rate in over a decade.



According to preliminary data released on Monday, Singapore’s economy grew at its fastest annual rate in more than a decade in 2021.

According to the Trade and Industry Ministry’s preliminary estimates, the economy grew by 7.2 percent last year, the highest annual rate since 2010.

The ministry’s previous estimate from November predicted annual GDP growth of 7% in 2021.

Singapore’s economy shrank by 5.4 percent in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns and quarantine measures, the country’s first annual contraction since 2001.