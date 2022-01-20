In 2021, the gross debt stock of Turkey’s central government will reach USD 211.5 billion.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Official figures released on Thursday showed that the Turkish central government’s gross debt stock was 2.75 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)211.5 billion) at the end of 2021.

According to data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry, the figure was up 51.6 percent from the end of 2020.

The gross debt stock includes debt held by public sector institutions, the central bank, private businesses, and individuals.

The debt stock is denominated in Turkiye’s local currency to the tune of 33.96 percent, with the rest denominated in foreign currency.

The debt was made up of 1.32 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)101.5 billion) in domestic debt and 1.42 trillion liras ((dollar)109.7 billion) in external debt, according to the report.

As of December, data showed that

Treasury receivables totaled 20.7 billion liras ((dollar)1.6 billion on December 31.

At the end of 2021, the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Turkish lira was around 13.