In 2021, the Turkish automotive industry will generate (dollar)29.3 billion in exports.

BURSA (Turkey) —

According to the Uludag Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OIB), Turkiye’s automotive industry, which is the country’s economic locomotive, generated (dollar)29.3 billion in exports in 2021.

With 13.3 percent of the country’s total exports, the auto industry came in first.

With (dollar)19 billion in exports, the EU market accounted for 64.6 percent of the country’s total automotive exports.

In 2021, Germany overtook the United States as the largest export market.

Turkey’s exports to Germany increased by 17% last year, to (dollar)4.1 billion.

Exports to France and the United Kingdom increased by 14 percent and 39 percent, respectively.

Exports to Morocco grew by 22%.

Exports to the Middle East fell 15% last year, but they increased by 38% to the Commonwealth of Independent States, 28% to the North American Free Trade Agreement, and 21% to African countries.

Baran Celik, chairman of the board of OIB, said that problems that began with the semiconductor chip crisis last year have continued with other raw material supply issues and have deepened with rising costs, negatively impacting Turkiye’s automotive industry as well as the global economy.

Celik did point out, however, that in December, the automotive industry had its second-highest monthly export volume in history.

“Despite all of the challenges we faced last year, we were able to end the year with a 15% increase in exports,” he added.

*Written in Ankara by Aysu Bicer.