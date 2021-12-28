In 2021, Turkey’s boron exports will reach a new high of $1 billion.

Turkey is the world’s leading supplier of boron, with a market share of 62 percent.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to Turkey’s energy minister, the country will export 2.5 million tons of boron products in 2021.

At an event held at Eti Mine Works, a state-owned company, Fatih Donmez said, “We made a record figure of (dollar)1 billion from boron sales.”

According to him, Turkey controls 62% of the global boron market.

Glass, ceramics, detergents, and fertilizers are all commercially produced with the metal.

According to Donmez, a boron carbide plant will be operational in the country by the end of 2022, marking a watershed moment in the industry.

He went on to say that they had conducted a significant study on ferrous boron, which is primarily used in the steel industry.

“In Balikesir, we are about to sign a contract for a ferro boron production facility with an annual capacity of 800 tons.”

In 2022, we’ll break ground on the facility.”

The construction of a pilot facility in Eskisehir, Turkey’s northwest province, will begin in the first quarter of 2022, according to Donmez.

Eti Mine Works manufactures lithium from liquid boron wastes, and a new domestic lithium facility is set to open in 2022.