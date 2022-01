In 2021, Turkey’s Treasury expects a cash deficit of (dollar)16 billion dollars.

In 2021, the Turkish Treasury expects a (dollar)16 billion cash deficit.

Last year, Treasury received (dollar)161.8 billion in cash revenues, while spending totaled (dollar)178.5 billion.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to official figures released on Friday, the Turkish Treasury’s cash balance in 2021 had a deficit of 142.1 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)16 billion).

According to data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry, its cash revenues totaled 1.4 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)161.8 billion).

Treasury spending totaled 1.6 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)178.5 billion), including interest payments of 160.3 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)18 billion).

Non-interest expenditures totaled 1.4 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)160.4 billion), but the primary balance was nearly in the black, with a surplus of 12.5 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)1.4 billion.

Last year, the US dollar-to-Turkish lira exchange rate averaged 8.88, while it was around 13.33 in December 2021.

The Turkish Treasury’s cash balance was deficient by 92 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)6.9 billion) in December.