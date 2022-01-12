In 2021, Turkish machinery exports are expected to increase by 23.3 percent.

In 2021, Turkish machinery exports will increase by 23.3 percent.

In terms of exports, the sector aims to reach a level of (dollar)27 billion by 2022.

ANKARA

According to the Machinery Exporters’ Association (MAIB), Turkiye’s machinery sector exports totaled (dollar)23 billion in 2021, up 23.3 percent from 2020.

Exports in the sector increased by 18.3% in 2019 compared to the pre-pandemic period, according to MAIB.

According to Kutlu Karavelioglu, the association’s president, the volume of orders shows that Turkey’s machinery sector’s market share in the EU and the US will continue to grow.

He believes the sector can easily exceed the (dollar)2-billion mark in monthly exports, and that it can reach the (dollar)27-billion mark by 2022.

The machinery sector’s exports to both Germany and the United States exceeded (dollar)4 billion each, while it reached (dollar)1 billion to major European countries such as the United Kingdom, Italy, and France.