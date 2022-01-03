In 2021, Turkiye earns (dollar)2.26 billion from hazelnut exports.

Last year, Turkiye earned (dollar)2.26 billion from hazelnut exports, according to a regional trade union.

According to the Black Sea Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products Exporters’ Union, the country exported 344,379 tons of hazelnut to 122 countries in 2021, the highest amount in the republic’s history.

Turkiye exports more hazelnuts than any other country in the world.

