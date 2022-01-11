In 2021, Turkiye expects record exports.

Turkish exports reached (dollar)225.4 billion last year, up 32.9 percent year on year, according to President Erdogan.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkiye’s exports reached an all-time high of (dollar)225.4 billion in 2021, up 32.9 percent year on year, according to the country’s president.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a news conference in Istanbul where he announced preliminary foreign trade figures for 2021 that “Turkey’s foreign trade gap narrowed by 7.8% from the previous year to (dollar)45.9 billion.”

During the same period, the president stated, the exports-to-imports coverage ratio increased 5.8 points to 83.1 percent.

Exports to the United States increased the most, he said, while exports to the European Union increased by 33% to (dollar)93.1 billion.

Erdogan also stated that Turkiye’s export target for 2022 has been revised to (dollar)250 billion.

“The economic data from the last two years clearly demonstrate Turkiye’s success,” he said.

Erdogan claimed that global trade in goods contracted by 5.3 percent in 2020, citing data from the World Trade Organization.

“While all of this was going on around the world, Turkiye was one of only two countries to end the year with growth,” he said.

“The manufacturing industry capacity utilization rate, on the other hand, exceeded the pre-pandemic level and reached 78.7% as of December,” Erdogan said, adding that Turkiye’s industrial production index hit a new high of 143.6 in October, up 8.5 percent from the previous month.

“

He added that the acceleration had a positive impact on employment.

“As of October 2021, the Turkish economy had created 2 million more jobs than it had before the pandemic,” he said.

While the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) member countries are expected to recover in terms of employment only in the third quarter of 2023, Erdogan claims that the Turkish economy has quickly returned to pre-pandemic levels thanks to its dynamic structure.