In 2021, Turkiye expects to sell nearly 1.5 million homes.

Year-over-year, residential property sales are down 0.5%.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkiye’s statistical authority reported Friday that 1.49 million residential properties were sold last year.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), this was down 0.5 percent from 2020.

In 2021, Istanbul had the highest share of house sales, accounting for 18.5 percent or 276,223 units, followed by Ankara with 144,104 and Izmir with 86,722.

A total of 461,523 new homes were sold in the United States, with the remainder being secondhand sales.

In 2021, mortgaged housing sales totaled 294,530, a decrease of 49% from the previous year.

Sales to international customers have increased dramatically.

According to TurkStat data, housing sales to foreigners increased by 43.5 percent year on year in 2021, reaching 58,576 units.

With 26,469 units sold to foreigners, Istanbul, the country’s most populous city, accounted for the majority of those sales.

It was followed by Antalya, a Mediterranean resort city, with 12,384 properties, and Ankara, the capital, with 3,672.

According to the data, Iranian nationals bought 10,056 houses in Turkiye, making them the largest group of foreign sales by nationality.

Iraqis came in second, with 8,661 housing units, followed by Russians with 5,379, Afghans with 2,762, and Germans with 2,358.

December’s sales statistics

On an annual basis, house sales in Turkiye more than doubled in December, rising 113.7 percent to 226,503.

When compared to the same month in 2020, 7,841 residential properties were sold to foreigners, an increase of 77.1 percent.