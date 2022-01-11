In 2021, Turkiye will see the largest increase in wind capacity in the country’s history.

In 2021, Turkiye will see the country’s largest increase in wind capacity ever.

Last year, wind power accounted for half of all new electricity capacity added.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from Turkish Wind Energy Association (TWEA) data on Tuesday, Turkiye achieved a record high annual capacity increase in wind energy in 2021, with an addition of approximately 1,750 megawatts (MW).

In 2016, the annual increase in wind energy capacity set a new high of 1,248 MW.

By the end of 2021, Turkiye’s total wind power installed capacity had reached 10,750 MW, with 270 wind energy projects in operation.

Wind power additions account for half of overall electricity capacity increases in 2021, according to TWEA data.

The Renewable Energy Resources Support Mechanism, also known as YEKDEM, which ended last year, according to Ebru Arici, president of the Turkish Wind Energy Association.

To take advantage of YEKDEM, investors hastened the commissioning of power plants, and around 30 projects with a total capacity of 800 MW are currently under construction, with completion expected this year.

Last year’s record growth was up 40% from the previous year’s record, thanks to YEKDEM.

Turkiye has increased its goal of adding 1,000 MW per year, according to Arici.

“We are easily capable of activating 1,500 MW per year.”

Incentives for using domestic equipment, as well as Turkiye’s carbon-neutral targets, will play a key role in this growth,” she said.

The introduction of solar power to build hybrid plants is a big trend in wind projects, according to her, which is already in motion with applications covering about 2,000 MW of capacity for hybrid plants.

The wind energy journey of Turkiye

Turkiye’s wind power capacity has steadily increased since its inception in 1998, from 9 megawatts in 1998 to 19 megawatts in 2000, 66 megawatts in 2006, and 239 megawatts in 2007.

Over the last 15 years, wind power investments have increased at a faster rate, reaching 2,355 MW in 2012 and 4,733 MW in 2015.

In 2016, 1,248 MW of annual wind energy capacity was installed, bringing the total installed wind energy capacity to 6,135 MW.

In the year 2020, Turkiye had installed 1,241 megawatts of wind power.